Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.55. 3,376,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

