Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

