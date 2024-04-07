CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

