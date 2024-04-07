Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.90. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

