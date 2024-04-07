Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.