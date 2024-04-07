Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,455,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

