Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock worth $702,395. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

