Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Crane worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.00. 207,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,172. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

