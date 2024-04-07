Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

