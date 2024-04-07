Critical Comparison: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) versus Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -31.48% -28.54% -17.69% Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.97, suggesting that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.23 -$13.83 million N/A N/A Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

