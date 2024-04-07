Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.89 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and approximately $10.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

