Cronos (CRO) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $9.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00024881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

