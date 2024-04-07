Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.