Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,676,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

