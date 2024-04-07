Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 758,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

