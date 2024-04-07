Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.