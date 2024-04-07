Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

