CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBAY. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

