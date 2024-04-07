D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $42,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

