Davis Rea LTD. Sells 8,066 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8,119.3% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 321,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 743,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.