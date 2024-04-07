Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $26.08 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $416.60 million and $6.77 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,974,181 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

