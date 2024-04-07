Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Gouws Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 4.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

DE stock opened at $412.54 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.32 and its 200 day moving average is $381.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

