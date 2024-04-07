DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,951 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $44,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.6 %

BNTX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 290,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

