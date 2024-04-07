DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Paychex worth $58,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 188,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

