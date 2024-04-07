DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,139. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

