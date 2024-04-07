DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233,721 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Splunk were worth $57,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 on Friday. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

