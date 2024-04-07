DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.73 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,454 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.45. The company had a trading volume of 556,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

