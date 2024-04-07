DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $51.56 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $51,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $227.75. 1,410,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,055. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

