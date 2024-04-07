DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55.79 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $55,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

