DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $68.05 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $68,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.9 %

Fastenal stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,126. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

