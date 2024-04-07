DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $69.28 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $69,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Synopsys by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.45. 767,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

