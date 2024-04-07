DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $53,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 7,981,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

