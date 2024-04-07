DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 723 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $40,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.77. 313,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

