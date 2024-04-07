DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $71.13. 5,175,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

