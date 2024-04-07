DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,528 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

