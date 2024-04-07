DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 189,811 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

