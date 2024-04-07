Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.