Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,294 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

