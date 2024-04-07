DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $47,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.