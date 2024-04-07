dForce USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,336.26 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $3,336.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00146064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00016179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,522,116 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9135616 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,216.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

