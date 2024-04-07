Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 534,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,989. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

