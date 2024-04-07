DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $292.17 million and $16.55 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,508.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.95 or 0.00988295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00148859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00188472 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00143442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,934,063,894 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

