Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 244.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 452,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

