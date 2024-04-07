Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 8.86% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

COM stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

