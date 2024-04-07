Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE BROS opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

