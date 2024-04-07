Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.78. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.40.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

