Edmp Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. 1,568,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

