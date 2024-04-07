Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.