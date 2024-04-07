Edmp Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 21,941,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.