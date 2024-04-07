Edmp Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 8,454,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

